1,500,000+ slides
150,000+ users
Become a presentation expert
Our professionally curated templates are the fastest and most stunning way to present your ideas: deliver powerful messages that stand out.
One-click styling
Explore and experiment with hundreds of design combinations. Change your design to match any occasion. Our technology ensures that every single slide looks as stunning as the next. The Slidebean interface provides the users with key guidelines to ensure their presentations look their best.
No credit card required.
Everything you need for the best presentations
All in one place
Professional photos, icons, gifs, charts and more. All the content is included, just pick what you need.
Online collaboration
Work with your team seamlessly. All the slides of your presentations are always kept in sync.
smart DESIGN
The design is done automatically, which ensures that all your slides look great and unified.
Track all activity on your presentations
Track your viewer's information and actions for each presentation, from the time they spent in the presentation to the number of slides they saw. Take actions based on their engagement.
WHO
Track your viewer's email address and name, know who they are.
WHERE
Worldwide location tracking based on IP Address of your viewers.
WHEN
Know how many times your decks were seen by each person.